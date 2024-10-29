Over 50,000 Vote Early In Escambia County (With Photo Gallery)

Candidates and supporters wave at potential voters as they turn into at the Escambia County Extension Office on Stefani Road, what has proven to be the busiest of 10 early voting sites in the county.

And as 7 p.m. closing time approaches, they also wave at the mosquitoes. It is Florida, after all. It’s one of the things that the two men at the center the only local county race in District 5 agree on — the mosquitos can be tough, as are the issues.

NPA candidate Joshua Roberson and District 5 incumbent commissioner Steven Barry also agree that early voting turnout has been nothing short of phenomenal over the last week. In fact, when we stopped by late Saturday afternoon, Roberson and Barry were togethering looking at two phones side by side, comparing the high early voting turnout for this election versus a previous election cycle.

The Extension Office has been the most popular with early voters, with 9,283 so far.

“It’s been amazing turnout,” Escambia County Supervisor of Elections Robert Bender said.”We’ve had 60-70 in line at a time at Stefani, and we’re sometimes processing 100 per hour.”

“We’ve doubled the number of check-in stations,” he said. “I’ve even gone out and worked the line myself at times. But I think it’s going really well, and I want to thank the poll workers and the votes for having patience.”

As on Monday, nearly 35% of registered voters in Escambia County had already cast their ballots for the general election, including over 50,000 that voted early.

Monday marked one week since early voting began in Escambia County, with 50,087 early voters utilizing one of 10 early voting sites in the county. There were also 24,541 vote-by-mail ballots received with a total of 74,684 ballots cast from 214,651 active eligible voters. That a turnout of 34.79%.

BY THE NUMBERS

Early voting by location:

County Extension Office – 9283 Asbury Place at Cokesbury Church – 8856 Bellview Branch Library – 8648 Southwest Branch Library – 7315 Downtown Main Library – 4856 Molino Community Center – 3494 UWF Center for Fine and Performing Arts – 2945 SOE Main Office – 2619 Brownsville Community Center – 1603 Billy G. Ward Courthouse – 524

Total ballots (early and by mail) by party:

Total ballots by part and type:

HOW TO VOTE EARLY

Voters may choose any one of the 10 locations, each of which is also equipped with a ballot marking device. Each location is open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. each day through Saturday, November 2.

Molino Community Center, 6450 Highway 95A North, Molino

Billy G. Ward Courthouse, 7500 N. Century Blvd, Century

Escambia County Extension Service, 3740 Stefani Road, Cantonment

University of West Florida, 11000 University Pkwy, Bldg. 78, Room 136, Pensacola

Bellview Library, 6425 Mobile Highway, Pensacola

Asbury Place at Cokesbury, 750 College Blvd, Pensacola

Main Library, 239 N. Spring Street, Pensacola

Supervisor of Elections Office, 213 Palafox Place, Second Floor, Pensacola

Southwest Library, 12248 Gulf Beach Highway, Pensacola

Brownsville Community Center, 3200 W. DeSoto Street, Pensacola

Pictured top: District 5 Escambia County Commission candidates Joshua Roverson (NPA, second from left) and incumbent Steven Barry (REP, standing on right) wave at voters late Saturday afternoon outside the early voting site at the Escambia County Extension Services Office on Stefani Road. Pictured top inset: Members of the Democratic Party at the Escambia Extension early voting site provide literature to voters. Also pictured: Around the Extension Services Office and the Molino Community Center. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.



