Vote-By-Mail Ballots On The Way To Over 26,000 Escambia County Voters

Over 26,000 vote-by-mail ballots for the November general election were mailed to Escambia County voters on Monday, according to Escambia Supervisor of Elections Robert D. Bender.

The 26,578 ballots were sent to voters who have requested to vote by mail.

Florida law requires the mailing of civilian ballots between 40 days (September 26) and 33 days (October 3) prior to election day. Ballots for military and overseas voters were sent on September 19.

To request a vote-by-mail ballot, visit EscambiaVotes.gov/vote-by-mail or call (850) 595-3900. The request deadline is October 24. Due to a change in Florida law, all vote-by-mail requests were cleared December 31, 2022, and you must renew your vote-by-mail request each election cycle. Please visit EscambiaVotes.gov/am-i-registered to see if you have a vote-by-mail request on file or to check your registration status.

The deadline to register to vote before the November 5 General Election is October 7. Visit EscambiaVotes.gov/register-to-vote for more information. Sample ballots are currently posted at EscambiaVotes.gov/sample-ballots and will be mailed to all registered voters who have not requested a vote-by-mail ballot.

Early Voting will begin on October 21 and run through November 2 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day at 10 area locations.

