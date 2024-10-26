SpaceX Crew Splashes Down Off Pensacola, One Astronaut In Local Hospital

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-8 splashed down off the coast of Pensacola early Friday morning, and one remains hospitalized in Pensacola as a precaution.

After safely splashing down in the Gulf of Mexico about 2:29 a.m. a NASA astronaut experienced a medical issue. NASA astronauts Matthew Dominick, Michael Barratt, and Jeanette Epps, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin were flown together to Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola, according to NASA.

After medical evaluation at the hospital, three of the crew members departed Pensacola and have arrived at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston.

The one astronaut who remains at Ascension is in stable condition under observation as a precautionary measure. To protect the crew member’s medical privacy, NASA said specific details on the individual’s condition or identity will not be shared.

During its return to Earth, the SpaceX Dragon executed a normal entry and splashdown. Recovery of the crew and the spacecraft was without incident. During routine medical assessments on the recovery ship, the additional evaluation of the crew members was requested out of an abundance of caution.

‘We’re grateful to Ascension Sacred Heart for its support during this time, and we are proud of our team for its quick action to ensure the safety of our crew members,” NASA said in a statement

The Crew-8 crew members splashed down aboard their Dragon spacecraft near Pensacola to complete a 235-day mission, 232 days of which were spent aboard the International Space Station conducting scientific research.

Photos courtesy NASA for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.



