Second EREC Line Crew Helping With Hurricane Helene Power Restoration

A new crew from Escambia River Electric Cooperatives deployed Tuesday to assist with power restoration following Hurricane Helene.

They are replacing an EREC crew that deployed September 27 to assist Central Florida Electric Cooperative. The two teams met up with the first time in Chiefland, Florida, to switch out (pictured below).

“Thank you all for the hard work and restoring power for all of us,” Alice Kinsey said on social media.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.