God Bless You All: EREC Linemen Helping With Power Restoration After Hurricane Helene

Crews from Escambia River Electric Cooperatives deployed Friday to assist with power restoration following Hurricane Helene.

The EREC crews will assist with power restoration for Central Florida Electric Cooperative in Chiefland, Florida.

“Thank you to all the linemen leaving their families to help us. God bless you all,” Teresa Hodge of Bell, Florida, said through social media.

Before they departed, EREC CEO Ryan Campbell emphasized the importance of extreme caution and safety measures.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.