Ricky S. Wiggins

Ricky S. Wiggins, age 76, passed away October 11, 2024 in Monroeville, Alabama. Ricky was the first born son of Rayford S. and Ellie Wiggins and was blessed with a younger brother, Lamar. He was born into a large extended family who gave love and support his entire life.

Ricky lived a rich and fulfilling life, growing up in Cantonment, Florida. He was a people person as evidenced by his many friends made during his lifetime. People were never strangers, just new friends. Ricky loved hunting, fishing, but most of all, just getting on his tractor or other equipment and working outside plowing or cleaning or whatever the day brought.

In 1970 Ricky married the love of his life, Becky Wiggins with whom he shared 54 years. Believe it or not this was the young lady down the street four houses. Though not blessed with children, they had a wonderful life together, traveling and in later life working together in his construction business. Ricky constructed hundreds of homes in Pensacola and Lillian, AL area.

The most important thing in Rick’s life was his family. He was blessed with parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles and many cousins who were life brothers and sisters. What a wonderful life it was growing up. A special treat for him were his nephews and niece and then later his great nieces and nephews. They were greatly loved and spoiled which was his job as Uncle Ricky.

Ricky was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Ellie Wiggins and his brother-in-law Billy Burt. He is survived by his wife Becky, his brother Lamar (Jennifer), his sisters-in-law Cathy (John) and Charlza Burt. His nephews Curtis Wiggins (Abby), Joshua Huelsbeck (Ashley), and two nieces Carla Gilmore (Jacob) and Jenny Leirer (Danny) along with 2 great nephews and 4 great nieces.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Monday, October 21, 2024 at First Baptist Church of Cantonment with visitation from 12:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m. and a service to immediately follow.

The family request no flowers but instead if so desired a donation to the charity of your choice.