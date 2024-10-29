Pensacola Hobby Lobby, Books-A-Million Location To Be Converted Into A Church

A shopping center building with Hobby Lobby and Books-A-Million has been sold and will be converted into a church.

Commercial real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield arranged the $7 million sale of the shopping center at 6253 North Davis Highway in Pensacola. The building was constructed as a Walmart in 1987 and later sold for $3.75 million in February 2002.

Hobby Lobby and Books-A-Million are tenants at the property, which was built in 1987 and comprises 103,485 square feet across two tenant spaces. Hobby Lobby and Books-A-Million occupy 70,100 and 33,385 square feet at the center, respectively.

The buyer, Destiny Worship Center, plans to convert the center into a church. Books-A-Million will either shutter its store altogether or reduce its footprint at the center, according to Cushman & Wakefield.

NorthEscambia.com reached out to Hobby Lobby Monday to find out of the store might be relocated, or if it will close. We did not receive a response from Hobby Lobby by story publication time.

Sean Glickman and Chris Smith of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Triple A Properties, in the transaction. The property was last valuded at $6,965,998 by the Escambia County Property Appraiser.

Destiny Worship Center, based in Destin, has a top priority of building families, according to their website. "We believe a strong church is measured by the strength of the families that form it. At Destiny Worship Center, we offer a number of ministries geared towards strengthening families and the relationships between families."

“Transforming communities is another focus of our spiritual family. We transform our communities by exercising goodness, generosity, and love to those outside of the church through local and global missions. We also embody this value by planting churches. Whether we plant a campus in our local region or abroad in countries like Kenya and Brazil, our desire is to see communities transformed,” the church website states.

The church has current locations in Destin, Freeport, Crestview, Panama City Beach, Fort Walton Beach, FL, Kenya and Nicaragua.

