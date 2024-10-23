Ouida Louise Troutman McGill

Mrs. Ouida Louise Troutman McGill, age 88, passed away, Tuesday, October 22, 2024 in Atmore, AL, surrounded by her family. She was a native of Atmore, and a dedicated member of Brooks Memorial Baptist Church with a bright spirit that reflected her love for life. She retired as a telephone operator for Southland Telephone Company with many years of service.

Mrs. McGill enjoyed tending to her yard, where her hard work showed in the beautiful lawn she maintained. Watching her sons and grandchildren play sports brought her great joy, and she cherished quiet moments with a good book and her favorite shows, Wheel of Fortune and Brenda Gannt Cooking. Known for her delicious cooking, she made the best cornbread, lima beans, pound cake, and biscuits, and she never missed a chance to prepare a special cake for her family’s birthdays. With her morning coffee in hand, she also loved cheering for Alabama football and softball. Above all, Mrs. McGill adored spending time with her family, embodying the warmth and charm of a true Southern lady.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Carl (Maggie Mason) Troutman; husband, Lowell Stephen McGill, Sr; two brothers, Fredrick “Shorty” Troutman and Leon Troutman; and three sisters, Margaret Lockwood, Mary Mayson and Doris Cooper.

She is survived by her three sons, Lowell Stephen “Steve” (Janet) McGill, Jr; of Atmore, AL; Mark (Suzanne) McGill, of Atmore, AL; Bryan Wade (Farrah) McGill, of Atmore, AL; six grandchildren, Whitney Maholovich, Jordan Jones, Amanda Strawbridge, Haden McGill, Rease McGill, Wade McGill; seven great-grandchildren, Grady Jones, Will Strawbridge, Corbin Strawbridge, Thatcher McGill, Molly Jones, Jase Maholovich, Norah McGill; and other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 26, 2024, at 11 a.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes with Rev. Tim Tew officiating.

Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Saturday, October 26, 2024, from 10 a.m. until service time at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes.

Pallbearers will be Rease McGill, Haden McGill, Will Strawbridge, Jacob Maholovich, Lewis Jones, and Marion Cooper.