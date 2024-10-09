Man Wanted For Attacking Woman In Flomaton Is Now Jailed

A suspect on the run since mid-September is behind bars for allegedly attacking a woman in Flomaton, not far from the Alabama-Florida state line.

Christopher Moody, 38, was booked into the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center in Brewton without bond on charges of assault third degree, kidnapping second degree, theft of property third degree, and robbery third degree.

Flomaton Police Chief Dereck Lowry said a woman had pulled to the side of the road the afternoon on September 17 near a railroad trestle in the area of Railroad Street and Martin Luther King Drive when Moody approached.

“After she stopped, she cracked her door open and he came out of nowhere,” the police chief said last month. He said Moodey assaulted the woman and attempted to rob her before fleeing. A K-9 team responded for a manhunt, but they were hampered by a sudden downpour.

The area of the alleged crime is about 1,200 feet north of the Alabama-Florida state line. The Escambia County (FL) Sheriff’s Office also took part in the search for Moody after the incident. Flomaton Police later released undated screenshots of Moody from a video recorded at the Nadine McCaw Park on North Century Boulevard in Century (pictured below)

FPD previously released an image from a surveillance video of Moody (pictured bottom) in a Flomaton convenience store the day before the incident.

Moody was described by police as a being a homeless individual from Mobile.