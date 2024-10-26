LifeFlight Makes Precautionary Landing in Cantonment After Warning Light

A warning light led to an unplanned precautionary landing in Cantonment for LifeFlight 1 on Friday.

The medical helicopter landed in the area of Neal Road and Pine Top Lane without further incident.

“Our Life Flight helicopter was responding to a transport request when the pilot observed a caution light while in flight. A precautionary landing was completed without any further incident,” Dianne Daniels, corporate communications specialist for AirMethods told NorthEscambia.com by email. AirMethods operates LifeFlight 1, which is based in Pensacola.

“A maintenance team was dispatched to inspect the aircraft and safely return it to service,” Daniels said.

Pictured: A maintenance worker with LifeFlight 1 on the ground in Cantonment Friday morning. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.