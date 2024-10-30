Houston Carlos Gohagin

Mr. Houston Carlos Gohagin, age 81, passed away, Friday, October 25, 2024 in Huxford, AL, surrounded by his loved ones. He was a native of Atmore, AL. He retired from Exxon Mobile and also served in the Army.

Mr. Gohagin, affectionately known as “Gunslinger,” found joy in the great outdoors. An avid hunter and fisherman, he spent countless hours at the river, soaking up nature’s beauty. His love for Alabama football was well-known among friends and family. Gardening brought him peace, and he often shared outdoor cookouts where laughter filled the air, attracting a crowd to his skinning shed. Above all, he cherished time with his family and his best buddy, Brodie, making memories that would last a lifetime.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard (Lucille McKinley) Gohagin, one daughter, Carla Wasdin, three brothers, Howard Gohagin, Buford Gohagin, and Rayford Gohagin.

He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Faye Gohagin, of Huxford, AL; one daughter, Neely (Gary) Baggett, of Walnut Hill, FL; one brother, Milford (Darlene) Gohagin, of Atmore, AL; three grandchildren, Mallory Crysell, Brittany Shamblin, Kasey Drew, seven great-grandchildren, Brodie Rolin, Autumn Rolin, Corbin Crysell, Caleb Shamblin, Holden Drew, Houston Drew, Hardy Drew, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services were held Monday, October 28, 2024, Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, with Bro. Mark Peacock and Rev. Larry Beauchamp officiating.

Burial was at Pleasant Grove Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Norris Brooks, Adam Young, Cody Kent, Kevin Spence, Larry Gohagin, and Marty Kent.

Honorary pallbearers were Leroy Smith, George Foster, Larry Hadley, Judd Mason, Dolphin Gohagin, and Grant Gohagin.