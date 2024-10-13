Here Are This Week’s Road Construction Slow Down Locations

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities:

Escambia County:

State Road (S.R.) 296 (Michigan Avenue) Construction from Mobile Highway (U.S. 90) to North Palafox Street (U.S. 29) – Drivers may encounter outside lane closures on Michigan Avenue, from Mobile Highway to North Palafox Street, Sunday, Oct. 13 through Saturday, Oct. 19, between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., while crews perform concrete work.

Drivers may encounter outside lane closures on Michigan Avenue, from Mobile Highway to North Palafox Street, Sunday, Oct. 13 through Saturday, Oct. 19, between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., while crews perform concrete work. U.S. 98 (Gregory Street) Resurfacing from North Palafox Street to east of 14th Avenue – Drivers may encounter U.S. 98 (Gregory Street) westbound outside lane closures from North Tarragona Street to North Palafox Street, Monday, Oct. 14 through Thursday, Oct. 17 between 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. while crews perform concrete work.

Drivers may encounter U.S. 98 (Gregory Street) westbound outside lane closures from North Tarragona Street to North Palafox Street, Monday, Oct. 14 through Thursday, Oct. 17 between 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. while crews perform concrete work. Interstate Circle Bridge Over Eight Mile Creek Construction – Interstate Circle is closed at the Eight Mile Creek Bridge through mid-2025 while crews replace the bridge. Signage is in place to detour drivers around the work zone using Pine Forest Road, Longleaf Drive and Wymart Road.

Interstate 10 (I-10) at U.S. 29 Interchange (Exit 10) Construction – Drivers will encounter the following construction-related traffic disruptions the week of Sunday, Oct. 13: I-10, between U.S. 29 and I-110, is reduced to two travel lanes in each direction. The U.S. 29 northbound ramp to I-10 eastbound is closed. U.S. 29 northbound drivers are being detoured to make a U-turn at Broad Street onto U.S. 29 southbound to access I-10 eastbound. A new, temporary on-ramp for U.S. 29 southbound drivers accessing I-10 eastbound is now open. Detouring traffic to the temporary ramp will allow crews to continue work to reconstruct the I-10/U.S. 29 interchange.

Drivers will encounter the following construction-related traffic disruptions the week of Sunday, Oct. 13:

U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard) Resurfacing between Henry Street and Cottage Street in Century – Drivers will encounter the following traffic impacts: Traffic on U.S. 29 is shifted to the southbound travel lanes, between Rudolph Street and Green Street. One travel lane in each direction remains open as crews reconstruct the adjacent northbound lanes. The traffic shift is expected to remain in place through late 2024. The speed limit is reduced to 25 mph, and signs are in place to safely direct drivers through the work zone. U.S. 29 between Rudolph Street and Green Street will be reduced to one lane Thursday, Oct. 17 at 8 p.m. and last approximately four hours, as crews repair a manhole. In this configuration, north and southbound traffic will be reduced to one lane with flaggers to direct drivers safely through the work zone.

Drivers will encounter the following traffic impacts:

U.S. 90 (Cervantes Street) Routine Underground Maintenance – Drivers will encounter intermittent lane closures between Dr. Martin Luther King Drive and North Spring Street Monday, Oct. 14 through Friday, Oct. 18 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. for routine underground maintenance.

Drivers will encounter intermittent lane closures between Dr. Martin Luther King Drive and North Spring Street Monday, Oct. 14 through Friday, Oct. 18 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. for routine underground maintenance. S.R. 95 (North Palafox Street) Routine Underground Maintenance – Drivers will encounter intermittent lane closures between East Moreno Street and East Brainerd Street Monday, Oct. 14 through Friday, Oct. 18 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. for routine underground maintenance.

Santa Rosa County: