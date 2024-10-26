Gov. Ron DeSantis Joins Escambia Sheriff Chip Simmons To Speak Against Amendment 3 (Marijuana Legalization)

In Pensacola Friday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke out against Amendment 3 — the Marijuana Legalization Initiative.

Desantis was joined at the press conference at the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office by Sheriff Chip Simmons, Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joe Ladap and other leaders to encourage voters to vote against Amendment 3.

“This deceptive amendment, written and sponsored by a handful of corporations that seek to profit by rewriting the Florida constitution, has nothing to do with freedom and everything to do with greed,” DeSantis said. “One single weed company has spent more than $100 million to pass Amendment 3.”

“They are giving themselves, the weed companies, total immunity from any civil liability,” DeSantis said during local press conference. “What does that mean? If they sell you defective weed and you have a seizure or something, can you sue them? No, there’s no exception to this.”

“You may not be interested in weed, but it’s going to be interested in you,” DeSantis added. “This will impact your life because of how this amendment is written and how it’s going to be rampantly used in public.”

Following the press conference, DeSantis provided a list of key points of “why Amendment 3 is the wrong plan for Florida”:

No time and place restrictions on smoking marijuana—even in places like parks and beaches—where children are present. Amendment 3 would degrade our quality of life, hurt our tourism industry, and put Floridians’ health at risk.

No way to hold Big Weed corporations accountable. The corporations that have poured $100 million into Amendment 3 made sure to include a carve-out for themselves, so they will enjoy immunity from liability if their products end up harming Floridians.

Provides for a big weed cartel—Floridians would not be permitted to grow their own marijuana.

And there’s no way for legislators to fix the problems that Amendment 3 would create. A constitutional amendment is not the same as legislation. Lawmakers can change and update state laws as needed, but changing the constitution is permanent. Other states that have passed similar amendments have come to regret it over time. Florida does not have to make the same mistakes as Colorado or California.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.