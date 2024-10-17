Gloria Jean Sanspree

Mrs. Gloria Jean Sanspree, age 76, passed away, Thursday, October 17, 2024 in Canoe, AL; surrounded by her family. She was born May 2, 1948 in Bay Minette, AL; and has resided most of her life in Canoe. She attended Canoe First Baptist Church and retired as a administrative assistant for the Board of Education for many years.

Mrs. Sanspree was a woman of many passions. She loved spending her time in the garden, planting and nurturing beautiful flowers that brightened her home. In the kitchen, she shared her love through cooking, always preparing delightful meals for her family. Known for her professional appearance, she cherished her jewelry, adding a special touch to her outfits. Her heart was filled with love for her husband, and they enjoyed attending church together. Mrs. Sanspree made it a priority to ensure her children and grandchildren could join them, creating a warm family tradition centered around faith and togetherness.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Leslie Owen (Roberta Florence Lewis) Glass, husband, Hosea Harrison Sanspree, Sr; two sons, Anthony Todd Sanspree, Hosea “Sandy” Sanspree, one brother, Dewayne Glass, one sister, Betty Loop and one niece, Sherry Lucas.

She is survived by her one daughter, Anna Tingle, Perdido, AL; two brothers, Rusty (Janet) Glass, of Castleberry, AL; David (Anita) Glass, of Wawbeek, AL; five sisters, Barbara Ann Dixon, of Flomaton, AL; Brenda (Wayne) Bell, of Brewton, AL; Roberta Strickland, of Walnut Hill, FL; Diane (Ronnie) Byrd, of Semmes, AL; Susanne Glass, of Foley, AL; twelve grandchildren, Brannon Sanspree, Tyler Sanspree, Gloria Santanna Tingle, Jessica Sanspree, Cole Sanspree, Savannah Tingle, Nick Sanspree,Tanner Sanspree, Breanna Sanspree, Anna Claire Sanspree, Ben Tingle, Bryar Tingle, nine great-grandchildren, Isabella Sanspree, Sophia Ikner, Caden Sanspree, Kalli Ikner, Trinnity Sanspree, Baxlee Sanspree, Kaison McCall, Gatlin Rolin, Gavin Rolin, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, October 20, 2024 at 2 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes with Rev. Waylon Stuckey officiating.

Burial will follow at Sardis Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Saturday, October 19, 2024, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC.

Pallbearers will be Brannon Sanspree, Tyler Sanspree, Tanner Sanspree, Danny Sanspree, Caden Sanspree, and Cole Sanspree.

Honorary pallbearers will be Ben Tingle, Bryar Tingle, and Nick Sanspree.