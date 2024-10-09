Fresh Produce on Wheels: Millie Mobile Market Thursday Morning In Molino

The Millie Mobile Market is scheduled to be in Molino Thursday morning with a variety of fresh produce.

During the Molino visit, Millie will a menu of fresh produce that included cabbage, carrots, corn, garlic, onions, oranges, yellow squash, sweet potatoes and zucchini at below-market prices.

Millie travels routes throughout Feeding the Gulf Coast’s Florida service area, addressing pockets of low food access (food deserts) where supermarkets are scarce, to provide community members the opportunity to buy affordable fresh produce and other nutritious foods at a significantly discounted rate. As the program progresses, the Mobile Market aims to become a SNAP-authorized retailer, enabling families to use their SNAP benefits for purchasing nutritious food.

Feeding the Gulf Coast collaborates with local farmers to purchase produce specifically for the Millie Mobile Market.

Millie will be at the Molino Community Center/Molino Branch Library on north Highway 95A from 9-11 Thursday morning. Millie will be in Jay from 9-10 a.m. Friday at the Jay Gazebo Park at Highway 4 and Calfree Street and from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at 14047 Alabama Street

This week’s menu is below. Debit or credit card only; no cash.

Pictured top : The Millie Mobile Market made a recent stop in Molino. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.