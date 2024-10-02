FDOT Plans Two Highway 29 Crosswalks In Century Following Fatalities, Injuries

There have been numerous pedestrians struck and killed or seriously injured in North Century Boulevard in the town of Century on the last several years. And now, the Florida Department of Transportation is planning safety improvements that will include two new crosswalks on the busy roadway.

The crosswalks are proposed for North Century Boulevard (Highway 29) north of Bradley Street, at the Century Food Mart, and the second is proposed about half a mile away just north of Pond Street. The Florida Department of Transportation will use federal funds for the project.

Plans for the crosswalks are about 60% complete. A construction timetable has not yet been finalized.

Each crosswalk will include a concrete divider in the median, signage and handicap accessibility features (pictured left).

Currently, the only marked crosswalk along the entire 3-mile length of Highway 29 in the town limits is at the corner of North Century Boulevard and West Highway 4.

There are no crosswalks near the Rudolph Street intersection where two Brewton women were struck by vehicles in front of a local restaurant in July 2023. Both passed away shortly after the accident.

FDOT organized a traffic study after a pedestrian was struck and killed in March 2021 while trying to cross North Century Boulevard just north of Pond Street (pictured below).

In May 2019, a 26-year-old woman was struck on North Century Boulevard, just south of the Century Branch Library. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, she was standing on the sidewalk and improperly crossed in front of the vehicle (pictured second below). The pedestrian was airlifted to Sacred Heart Hospital as a trauma alert by LifeFlight helicopter. She also received a ticket from FHP for failing to yield to the oncoming vehicle because she was not in a crosswalk.

NorthEscambia.com file photos, click to enlarge.