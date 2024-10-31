Escambia (AL) Deputy Fired After Leaving K-9 In Car, Leading To Its Death

An Escambia County (AL) Sheriff’s Office deputy has been fired after leaving a K-9 in their vehicle, leading to the death of the dog.

“The deputy finished a night shift and subsequently left the K9 in the car. The deputy later found the dog deceased upon waking,” Sheriff Heath Jackson said Wednesday about the October 11 incident.

After a preliminary investigation, the deputy has been terminated. The case will be presented to a grand jury for further review.

“I want to express my heartfelt remorse for this incident. Our K9s are invaluable members of our law enforcement family, dedicated to serving and protecting our community. Their well-being is of utmost importance, and we take this situation very seriously,” Jackson said.

The sheriff added that his department is reviewing protocols to prevent such a tragedy from reoccurring.

“Our commitment to the safety and care of all our personnel, including our K9s, remains unwavering,” Jackson said.