Escambia (AL) Deputy Fired After Leaving K-9 In Car, Leading To Its Death

October 31, 2024

An Escambia County (AL) Sheriff’s Office deputy has been fired after leaving a K-9 in their vehicle, leading to the death of the dog.

“The deputy finished a night shift and subsequently left the K9 in the car. The deputy later found the dog deceased upon waking,” Sheriff Heath Jackson said Wednesday about the October 11 incident.

After a preliminary investigation, the deputy has been terminated. The case will be presented to a grand jury for further review.

“I want to express my heartfelt remorse for this incident. Our K9s are invaluable members of our law enforcement family, dedicated to serving and protecting our community. Their well-being is of utmost importance, and we take this situation very seriously,” Jackson said.

The sheriff added that his department is reviewing protocols to prevent such a tragedy from reoccurring.

“Our commitment to the safety and care of all our personnel, including our K9s, remains unwavering,” Jackson said.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 