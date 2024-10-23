Donnie Joe Victor

October 23, 2024

Donnie Joe Victor, age 68, of Byrneville, FL passed away on October 19, 2024 in Atmore, AL. He was born to K.P. Victor and Sarah Long Victor on October 25, 1955 in Atmore, AL and raised in Christian Home, McDavid, FL. Donnie was an Ernest Ward graduate and attended Holy Grown Holiness Church. He was a heavy equipment operator for Escambia County, AL and the City of Atmore for years prior to retiring. Donnie is preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Kathy Hall, Alice Merchant and her husband, Steve and Faye Victor; his brothers, Jimmy Victor and Phillip Victor; his niece, Angel Hall and nephews, J.R. Victor and Tony Merchant.

Donnie is survived by his wife, Sandra White Victor; his sons, Donnie Jason Victor and James Brandon Victor; his sisters, Janie (Billy) Criswell and Londi (Ray) Himes; his brother, Johnny Victor; his grandchildren: Kymberlee, Emmalee, D.J., Chassity, Bubba, and Sadie along with his great grandchildren: Ashton, Ryder, Saige, Tyler, Ayla and Kayleana.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 24, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Tim Floyd officiating. Interment will follow in Christian Home Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery.

Active pallbearers will be John Fowler, Cody Fowler, PJ Thomas, Randall Morris, Ray Himes and Jerry Haskew.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 23, 2024 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to help with funeral expenses.

