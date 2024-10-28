Donation Brings Pumpkin Patch Fun to Century Camp Fire Students (With Gallery)

The children at the Camp Fire Century Youth Learning Center enjoyed a trip to the pumpkin patch Friday.

Camp Fire was unable to transport the children to a pumpkin patch, so the pumpkin patch came to them.

Emerald Coast Utilities Authority District 5 board member Kevin Stephens made personal donation for the pumpkins, which were purchased from the Allen Memorial Methodist Men Pumpkin Patch in Cantonment in order to benefit that group as well.

For a photo gallery, click here.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.