Fall Tradition: Pumpkins Have Arrived At Cantonment Pumpkin Patch

It’s a sure sign of fall in Cantonment.

The pumpkins have arrived at the Allen Memorial Methodist Men Pumpkin Patch in Cantonment

The pumpkin patch is located on Highway 29 near Neal Road and is open from 10:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays, and 1-6 p.m. on Sundays. Smoked turkey legs will be for sale on Saturdays and Sunday beginning October 5.

The Allen Memorial United Methodist Men have sponsored the Pumpkin Patch since 1995.

