Design Approved For New Carver Park Community Center

Plans for a county community center in Cantonment were approved Wednesday by the Escambia County Development Review Committee.

The 3,200 square feet modular building will be located in Carver Park at Webb and Washington streets.

For nearly a decade, the very active Cantonment Improvement Committee (CIC) has operated from a much smaller 600 square foot building that was dedicated as the Carver Park Resource Center. They have used the small space for computer instruction, food distributions, after-school programs, and meetings.

Escambia County earmarked $1.6 million of RESTORE funding last year for a new Carver Park Community Center, which will be a single-story modular construction similar to a building dedicated about a year ago at the Ashton-Brosnaham Park (pictured at bottom).

“I am so pleased to see this project finally come to fruition. It’s an exciting day for the CIC, the Carver Park community and the greater Cantonment area. I know the community center, with the help of the CIC, will change people’s lives. It’s going to be outfitted with leading-edge technology for community use,” District 5 Commissioner Steven Barry said. ” I can’t wait to see how it changes the futures and the trajectories of some of the young people in the community.”

The new facility will be located in the area of the existing Carver Park Resource Center and will be capable of accommodating a medium to large dividable meeting room, a warming kitchen, office space, a computer area and a storage room that can be utilized for food distribution, according to the county.

The current resource building will be moved and remain on site next to the parking lot for the new facility.

Pictured top: The new site design concept for a new Carver Park Community Center in Cantonment (click to enlarge). Pictured inset: The 2015 ribbon cutting of the current Carver Park Resource Center. Pictured below: U.S. Representative Matt Gaetz meets with local citizens inside the current cramped resource center in 2018. Pictured bottom: A similar building at Ashton-Brosnaham Park during last year’s SEC Women’s Soccer Tournament. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.