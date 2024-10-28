Construction Underway At New ‘Paper Park’ At Former IP Golf Course (With Photo Gallery)

October 28, 2024

Construction is underway at a new park to be known as “Paper Park” on the 68-acre former International Paper golf course in Cantonment

In April, Escambia County the property to develop it into a park.

Walking trails have been constructed around the park,  playground installation started late last week, and construction has started on a disc golf course.

The Escambia County Commission approved the purchase of a play structure and 704 square feet recreational shelter with tables for the property. The total was $369,775.76 for purchase and installation of the GameTime equipment. The recreational area will be open to the public free of charge during daylight hours once completed and opened.

The purchase is being funded from the Cantonment Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA).

Under the lease agreement for, Escambia County will pay a $5,000 lease fee the first year with an annual increase of 5% with the lease reading $6,077.53 by year five.

The Champion Golf Club course has been closed since 2017.

Pictured: Progress on the new Paper Park in Cantonment as worked continued late Saturday afternoon. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Renderings of what the completed playground will look like (just the equipment; it’s a stock background):

