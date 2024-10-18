Clifton Herman Dunsford

Mr. Clifton Herman Dunsford, age 79, passed away, Friday, October 18, 2024 in Century, FL, surrounded by his family. He was born January 14, 1945, in Jay, FL, and has resided most of his life in Century. He was a retired supervisor with Wayne Dalton Doors with many years of service.

Mr. Dunsford was a man of many passions. He loved fishing and hunting, often spending his weekends outdoors, enjoying nature. As a skilled boat mechanic, he spent countless hours tinkering with engines and fixing up boats, which brought him a lot of joy. Gardening was another one of his favorite activities; he found great pleasure in planting and nurturing his plants. Most importantly, Mr. Dunsford cherished the time he spent with his family, creating lasting memories together in the great outdoors.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Herman Richard (Euceder Simmons) Dunsford; wife, Barbara Holley Dunsford; son, Christopher Allen Dunsford; three brothers, Wade Dunsford, James Dunsford, and Gene Dunsford; two sisters, Mollie Dunsford and Sadie Burkette; daughter-in-law, Sherry Dunsford.

He is survived by a daughter, Becky (Jamie) Cobb of Century; sister, Josie Driver of McDavid; four grandchildren, Marc Dunsford, Mitch Dunsford, Kolbi Cobb, and Kendal Payne; seven great-grandchildren, Cole Dunsford, Brayden Smith, Waylon Dunsford, Gabe Dunsford, Wesley Dunsford, Boe Payne, Jeremiah Dunsford, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held Monday, October 21, 2024, at 11 a.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes with Rev. Glenn Johnson officiating.

Burial will follow at Pineview Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Monday, October 21, 2024, from 10 a.m. until service time at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes.

Pallbearers will be Cole Dunsford, Brayden Smith, Joey Gunter, Roger Burkette, Doug Dunsford, and Stephen Flowers.

Honorary pallbearers will be Waylon Dunsford, Gabe Dunsford, and Wesley Dunsford.