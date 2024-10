Byrneville Elementary School Names Students Of The Month

Byrneville Elementary School recently named their September Students of the Month.

They are:

Kindergarten: Georgia Cofield and Adalynne Mayhan

1st Grade: Ellie Levins and Jha’kaila Thomas

2nd Grade: Cole Lashley and Owen Roberson

3rd Grade: Estella Johnson and Rayne Whitfield

4th Grade: Makayla Wise and Jonah Levins

5th Grade: Jonah Coleman and Myles Sellers

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.