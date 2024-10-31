Burn Barrel Determined As Cause Of Bogia Building Blaze That Injured Firefighter

A burn barrel near the structure was determined to be the cause of a metal building fire in Bogia Tuesday that injured a firefighter, according to Escambia County Fire Rescue.

The fire was reported about 2:30 p.m. in the 800 block of West Bogia Road, near Pine Barren Road. Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke visible from a large storage building full of equipment in addition to an active brush fire. The shed and its contents were considered a total loss.

An ECFR firefighter was injured on scene and transported by Escambia County EMS to an area hospital for treatment.

The fire was under control in just over an hour later, but firefighters remained on scene for extensive overhaul, cleaning up and putting out hot spots that remained.

ECFR conducted the investigation and found that the fire was caused by a burn barrel near the building, which started a brush fire that spread to the structure.

For a photo gallery from the scene, click here.

The fire was under control in just over an hour later, but firefighters remained on scene for extensive overhaul, cleaning up and putting out hot spots that remained.

The McDavid, Walnut Hill, Century, Molino and Cantonment stations of Escambia County Fire Rescue, the Atmore Fire Department, Flomaton Fire Department, Florida Forest Service, and a ladder truck from Pace were dispatched to the fire. The ladder truck was later canceled due to the narrow driveway and access issues.

The McDavid Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to the fire site again just before midnight Tuesday for a reflash.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.