Brenda Bowers Tarin

Brenda Bowers Tarin, age 72, of Cantonment, Florida passed away from cancer on October 5, 2024. She was born on July 14, 1952, in Pensacola, Florida to William Roy and Barbara Bowers.

She grew up in Pensacola but spent a lot of time in Texas. Brenda worked at several places and was always busy wherever she was working. She had a love of Mexican food and fixed her super hot sauce for friends. It made their mouth’s burn, but they all laughed about it and still enjoyed every bite. She also liked to look at Christmas decorations, throw surprise parties for people, and she loved dogs. One of her favorite pastimes was watching TV. Brenda also loved talking to people, going out to eat with friends, and driving to the beach. She had a generous heart and helped people in need, even when she didn’t have much. She loved her family and they will miss her greatly. Her friends and neighbors were helpful and kind. When she got sick, they brought her much comfort.

Brenda is survived by her dad, William Roy Bowers; brother, William Paul Bowers; sister-in-law, Karen; her niece, Alexia Borden (Gray); and her nephew, Ariston Bowers (Fati).

She is preceded by death by her mother, Barbara Jean Bowers.

Memorial donations may be made to Hospice at Sacred Heart in Brenda’s name.

A Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North with Dr. Ted Traylor officiating.