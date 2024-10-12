Boil Water Notice For Portion of North Century Blvd., Library To Reopen After Two-Day Closure

The Town of Century has issued a boil water notice for homes and businesses along a portion of North Century Boulevard, and the Century Branch Library is expected to be open Saturday after being closed for two days due to water issues.

Library Open Saturday After Two-Day Closure

The Century Branch Library was closed Thursday and Friday due to a water outage. County officials said the library is expected to be open regular hours on Saturday, October 12.

Boil Water Notice

The Town of Century has issued a boil water notice for addresses on the west side of the road between 7811 North Century Boulevard to 8321 North Century Boulevard. That is approximately from the Century Chamber of Commerce to near, but not including, Whataburger. Water pressure was lost in the area due to a water main repair, according to the town.

As a precaution, the town advises that all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes be boiled. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient. As an alternative, bottled water may be used. Residents are also advised to take precautions when bathing, especially immunocompromised individuals, infants, or the elderly.

A loss in system pressure could cause back siphonage of contaminants, such as e. coli bacteria, into the water system. water containing E. coli bacteria can be considered safe for drinking and cooking after vigorously boiling the water. Disease symptoms caused by these bacteria may include diarrhea, cramps, nausea, and possibly jaundice, and any associated headache and fatigue. EPA has set an enforceable drinking water standard for e. coli to reduce the risk of these adverse health effects. Under this standard all drinking water must be free of these bacteria.

The water system is currently collecting samples to determine if the presence of E. coli bacteria exists within the water system. This precautionary boil water notice will remain in effect until the problem has been corrected and a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.

Anyone with question should call the Town of Century at (850) 256-3208.