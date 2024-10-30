After Veterans Work To Clean Up Wall of Honor, Century Crews Power Wash Monument

Tuesday, Century workers power washed the town’s Veterans Wall of Honor.

The work started just a few hours after NorthEscambia.com published a story about two veterans that worked to clean up the monument after learning of its neglected condition.

Previous story:

Two North Escambia veterans worked to clean up the Veterans Wall of Honor in Century Monday after seeing how the Town of Century had neglected upkeep.

Sunday morning, NorthEscambia.com published a story about a veterans’ motorcycle club that held a small ceremony Saturday morning in Century to honor those missing in action and that have given their lives for this county.

Viet Nam & Legacy Vets Motorcycle Club member Kris Fleming, who spoke at the Saturday event, returned Monday morning to trim the grass and edge around the wall. Craig Stephens, a retired Marine Corp officer went by and washed the wall.

The “before” picture is above, and the “after” is below.

“Still not the greatest, but better than before,” Stephens wrote on our Facebook page Monday afternoon. ”Best I could do without a water source at the park. If anyone knows of a portable pressure washer who would volunteer some time to clean the rest of the brick and the concrete floor.”

Both veterans said they would follow up with the town about the poor state of the wall, and work to replace name plaques that are broken and missing (pictured below).

The veterans wall of honor was dedicated by the Town of Century on July 2, 2008, at the then Roadside Park, now known as Nadine McCaw Park, on North Century Boulevard at Hecker Road. The town’s latest budget (pictured bottom) does not show any money allocation to maintain the monument.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

After:

After:

Before: