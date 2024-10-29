Adren Wyleen Stacey

Adren Wyleen “Joe” Stacey, 86 was born on April 8, 1938 in Monroeville, AL. He fought the fight and the battle is over and his victory is in Jesus. Joe went in peace on October 26, 2024 to be with his Lord and Savior. Adren was known to most as “Joe” until he became Poppie. He had many careers in his 86 years. His first Job was at the Strand Theater as a young teenager. Over the years he worked at A&P, was a farmer, drove a milk truck then became a business owner of Stacey’s Grocery, Stacey’s Drive-In and Drew’s Army Store. He retired from Winn Dixie after 10 years upon his retirement he never truly had a hobby so he took up landscaping yards and took pride in his work.

Joe served in the Army National Guard for many years. He was a member of the Gideons International and a faithful member of Brooks Memorial Baptist Church. He loved his family, his church but most of all his wife Martha of 64 years. He is preceded in death by his parents Wesley and Mazie Stacey and one brother and six sisters.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years Martha Bartley Stacey, son Quincy (Caroline) Stacey and one daughter Faith (Larry) Miller; two grandchildren, Megan Miller, Elliott Miller; many nieces and nephews and one grand dog Bella.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, October 29, 2024, at 2 PM at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Tim Tew, Bro. Randell Jernigan and Bro. Randy Jones officiating.

Interment was in Serenity Gardens Cemetery in Atmore.

Active pallbearers were Larry Miller, Elliott Miller, Quincy Stacey, Luke Jernigan, Jerry Rolin and Bradley Rolin.

In lieu of flowers donation can be made to Gideons International or a charity of your choice.