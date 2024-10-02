Cantonment Trio Charged With Stealing AT&T Phone Cable Serving Up To 900 Customers

October 15, 2024

Three Cantonment residents have been charged in connection with the theft of large phone cable from Jernigan Road that served hundreds of AT&T customers.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office filed felony grand theft and felony criminal mischiefs against 44-year-old Chadwick Clay Dixon, 34-year old Joshua Glenn Mobley, and 35-year-old Brittany Nicole White.

Investigators said the trio was responsible for cutting down and stealing about 500 feet of phone cable from utility poles on Jernigan Road just south of Nine Mile Road. AT&T told deputies that the phone cable, about 2.5 inches in diameter, contained 900 pairs of phone lines. The value of the wire was estimated at $8,000, plus about $2,200 in costs to replace.

Dixon was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $10,000 bond. Mobley remained in jail with bond set at $10,000, while White was held on a $5,000 bond.

