Wednesday Is An Early Release Day For Escambia County Schools

Wednesday, September 18 is an early release for all Escambia County Public School students.

Escambia County Public Schools scheduled three early-release days for students during the 2023-2024 school year. The remaining early release dates will be Wednesday, September 18, 2024, Wednesday November 6, 2024, and Wednesday, February 5, 2025.

There are also early-release dates immediately prior to Christmas Break and the last day of the 2024-2025 School Year. Those additional dates for students early-release are Friday, December 20, 2024, and Friday, May 23, 2025.

On all early release dates schools will serve lunch and regular transportation will be provided. For more information or questions about your school’s specific release time, please contact the school.

The early release days are intended to provide teachers and staff with regular opportunities for professional development.