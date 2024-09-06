UWF Football Beats McKendree 38-6 In Season Opener

The University of West Florida Argos opened their season with a 38-6 win over the McKendree Bearcats at PenAir Field on the UWF campus.

UWF and the McKendree Bearcats of Illinois met for the first time ever last season, with the Argos earning a decisive 35-3 win.

UWF will sit out the next couple of weeks, with their next game on September 21 as West Alabama travels to Pensacola.

Courtesy photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.