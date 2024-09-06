UWF Football Beats McKendree 38-6 In Season Opener

September 6, 2024

The University of West Florida Argos opened their season with a 38-6 win over the McKendree Bearcats at PenAir Field on the UWF campus.

UWF and the McKendree Bearcats of Illinois met for the first time ever last season, with the Argos earning a decisive 35-3 win.

UWF will sit out the next couple of weeks, with their next game on September 21 as West Alabama travels to Pensacola.

Courtesy photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 