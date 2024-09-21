Sunny Weekend, No Chance Of Rain
September 21, 2024
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Calm wind.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Calm wind.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.
Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.
