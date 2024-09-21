Sunny Weekend, No Chance Of Rain

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Calm wind.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Calm wind.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.