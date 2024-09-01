Stock Up on Storm Supplies Tax Free In Florida
September 1, 2024
Shoppers in Florida can stock up on storm supplies tax free through Friday, September 6 during a Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday
This year, Floridians are expected to save millions on vital disaster preparedness supplies such as pet supplies, tarps, batteries, generators and flashlights, which are all included in the list of items eligible to be purchased tax-free.
Below is a list of all qualifying items:
Selling for $10 or less
- Wet dog or cat food if sold individually or the equivalent if sold in a box or case
Selling for $15 or less
- Manual can openers
- Collapsible or travel-sized food or water bowls for pets
- Cat litter pans
- Pet waste disposal bags
- Hamster or rabbit substrate
Selling for $20 or less
- Reusable ice packs
- Leashes, collars, and muzzles for pets
- Pet pads
Selling for $25 or less
- Cat litter weighing 25 or fewer pounds
Selling for $40 or less
- Candles
- Flashlights
- Lanterns
- Pet beds
Selling for $50 or less
- Portable self-powered radios, two-way radios, or weather-band radios
- Gas or diesel fuel tanks
- Batteries, including rechargeable batteries, listed sizes only – a AA-cell, AAA-cell, C-cell, D-cell, 6-volt, 9-volt
Selling for $60 or less
- Nonelectric food storage coolers
- Portable power banks
Selling for $70 or less
- Smoke detectors or smoke alarms
- Fire extinguishers
- Carbon monoxide detectors
Selling for $100 or less
- Tarpaulins or other flexible waterproof sheeting
- Ground anchor systems
- Portable pet kennels and carriers
- Ratchet straps
- Tie-down kits
- Dry dog or cat food weighing less than 50 pounds
Selling for $3,000 or less
- Portable generators used to provide light or communications or to preserve food in a power outage
A previous two-week isaster Sales Tax Holiday was held June 1-14.
