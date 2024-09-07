Snelling Leads Wahoos To 3-0 Win Over B’ham Barons

written by Erik Bremer

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos got back in the win column on Friday night, riding a strong Robby Snelling pitching performance to a 3-0 shutout win over the Birmingham Barons.

Snelling (W, 2-1) worked 5.2 scoreless innings of four-hit ball, striking out six to earn his second win since being acquired by the Marlins at the trade deadline. The 20-year-old lefty threw 99 pitches, his most in a Blue Wahoos uniform.

With the win, the Blue Wahoos kept pace with the Biloxi Shuckers in the hunt for a wild card playoff spot. The Blue Wahoos trail the Shuckers by 3.5 games and the Mississippi Braves by 1.0 game with eight to play in the regular season.

The Blue Wahoos loaded the bases in the first inning against Barons starter Tyler Schweitzer (L, 4-5), but couldn’t cash in. They broke through in the third inning, turning an Andrew Pintar single and Nathan Martorella walk into a 2-0 lead on a two-run double from Jared Serna. Joe Mack brought home Serna on an RBI fielder’s choice two batters later to put Pensacola ahead 3-0.

Snelling pitched into the sixth inning, departing with two outs and two runners aboard. Josh White, entering for his Double-A debut, needed only one pitch to coax an inning-ending popout.

White followed with three strikeouts in the seventh, and Dale Stanavich (S, 4) struck out five more Barons batters in a six-out save to seal the win.

The series continues Saturday in Birmingham, with a 6:30 CT first pitch from Regions Field.