Slight Chance Of Sunday Rain

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: A slight chance of showers between 10am and 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind around 5 mph.

Monday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.