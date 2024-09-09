Slight Chance Of Rain, Lower 80s For Monday

September 9, 2024

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am, then a chance of showers between 1am and 4am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 76. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 70. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 77. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 84.

