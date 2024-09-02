Slight Chance Of Labor Day Shower; Rain Likely By Tuesday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Labor Day: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 94. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 83. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 85.