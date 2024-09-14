Slight Chance Of a Saturday Showers; Increased Rain Chance Sunday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Calm wind.

Sunday: A chance of showers before 10am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 10am and 1pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind around 5 mph.

Monday: A chance of showers before 10am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 10am and 1pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 86.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 86.