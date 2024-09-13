Slight Chance Of A Friday Shower, Clear And Comfortable For Friday Night Football

September 13, 2024

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 7am and 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Calm wind.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. North wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 84.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 87.

