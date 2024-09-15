Showers And Thunderstorms Likely For Sunday And Monday

September 15, 2024

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 10pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 10pm and 1am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. High near 79. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Calm wind.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 84. North wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Calm wind.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 86.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 65.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 86.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 66.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 86.

