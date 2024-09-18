SEC Soccer Tournament Returning To Ashton Brosnaham Park; Tickets Now On Sale

September 18, 2024

Twelve nationally ranked Southeastern Conference soccer teams will be competing for the SEC Championship title from Sunday, Nov. 3, through Sunday, Nov. 10, at Ashton Brosnaham Soccer Complex off East 10 Mile Road.

Tickets are now one sale at pensacolasports.org. All-tournament passes are $45. Individual session tickets for the first round, quarterfinals and semifinals are $12 for adults and $7 for students/military. Tickets for the championship game on Sunday, Nov. 10, are $17 for adults and $12 for students/military. Taxes and service fees are included in the listed ticket prices. Kids 12 and under wearing a soccer jersey get in free with a paying adult on Sunday, Nov. 3 and on Tuesday, Nov. 5. A clear bag policy is in effect for this event. Admission is free for children 5 and under at all games.

This is the third year that Pensacola will host the tournament. Pensacola first hosted the tournament in 2022 and set SEC records for attendance.

“I’m so excited to host all of our friends from the SEC again this fall at the beautiful Ashton Brosnaham facility. I ask all sports fans in Escambia County to come to at least one game while the SEC tournament is here and see the elite play from these extremely talented student athletes,” Escambia County District 5 Commissioner Steven Barry said.

“The Pensacola community has embraced and welcomed our staff, the teams and the players over the last two years,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “The SEC Soccer Tournament is an outstanding experience for SEC soccer fans from across the region and will provide our student-athletes with lasting memories.”

On championship game day, Nov. 10, there will be a free Fan Fest from 11:30 a.m. until the start of championship game. There will be music, food trucks and interactive activities for all ages to enjoy.

Over the last seven years, the SEC has earned 52 NCAA Tournament bids – an average of more than seven per year – with all 14 member institutions making at least two appearances during that span. Eight different SEC teams have advanced to the Round of 16 since 2013 and the league has placed teams in the NCAA quarterfinals in nine of the last 10 seasons.

Pictured: The first record-setting SEC Women’s Soccer Tournament at Ashton Brosnaham Soccer Complex in October 2022. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

