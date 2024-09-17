Scattered Storms Today, Drier Later In The Week

September 17, 2024

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. East wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Calm wind.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 66. Calm wind.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 87. North wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 66. Calm wind.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 87.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 85.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 84.

