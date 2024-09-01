Road Construction Remains On Hold Through Labor Day; Lane Closures Return Tuesday

For the Labor Day holiday period, the Florida Department of Transportation has announced there will be no lane closures or other activities that impede traffic on major state roads beginning at through 12 a.m. on Tuesday, September 3.

Beginning Tuesday, Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads and projects in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

Interstate Circle Bridge Over Eight Mile Creek – Interstate Circle is closed at the Eight Mile Creek Bridge through mid-2025 while crews replace the bridge. Signage is in place to detour drivers around the work zone using Pine Forest Road, Longleaf Drive and Wymart Road.

Interstate 10 (I-10) at U.S. 29 Interchange (Exit 10) – I-10, between U.S. 29 and I-110, is reduced to two travel lanes in each direction. From Tuesday, Sept. 3 through Thursday, Sept. 5, drivers will also encounter intermittent lane closures on I-10 near U.S. 29 between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. The U.S. 29 northbound ramp to I-10 eastbound is also closed. U.S. 29 northbound drivers are being detoured to make a U-turn at Broad Street onto U.S. 29 southbound to access I-10 eastbound. Beginning Wednesday, Sept. 4, upon entering the U.S. 29 southbound exit lane to access the I-10 eastbound ramp, drivers will follow a slight detour to a temporary ramp. These closures and detours allow crews to perform shoulder and bridge work to widen the interstate.

I-10 at Nine Mile Road Interchange (Exit 5) – Drivers will encounter inside lane closures on I-10 near Exit 5, Tuesday, Sept.3 through Thursday, Sept. 5, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. These closures are required as crews construct a temporary detour.

U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard) Resurfacing between Henry Street and Cottage Street in Century – Traffic on U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard) is shifted to the southbound travel lanes, between Rudolph Street and Green Street. One travel lane in each direction remains open as crews reconstruct the adjacent northbound lanes. The traffic shift is expected to remain in place through fall 2024. Signage is in place to safely direct drivers through the work zone.

Traffic on U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard) is shifted to the southbound travel lanes, between Rudolph Street and Green Street. One travel lane in each direction remains open as crews reconstruct the adjacent northbound lanes. The traffic shift is expected to remain in place through fall 2024. Signage is in place to safely direct drivers through the work zone. County Road (C.R.) 4 over Canoe Creek Bridge – C.R. 4, between Byrneville and Bratt, is now open to traffic, as crews have completed reconstructing Canoe Creek bridge.

C.R. 4, between Byrneville and Bratt, is now open to traffic, as crews have completed reconstructing Canoe Creek bridge. U.S. 98 Routine Bridge Inspection on Pensacola Bay Bridge – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Tuesday, Sept. 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for routine bridge inspection.

Santa Rosa County:

State Road (S. R.) 89 Resurfacing, from north of S.R. 87 to C.R. 178 – Drivers will encounter intermittent daytime lane closures, between S.R .87 and C.R. 178, Tuesday, Sept. 3 through Friday, Sept. 6 as crews install signage and place thermoplastic striping.

Drivers will encounter intermittent daytime lane closures, between S.R .87 and C.R. 178, Tuesday, Sept. 3 through Friday, Sept. 6 as crews install signage and place thermoplastic striping. U.S. 90 Resurfacing from west of Avalon Boulevard to east of Stewart Street – Drivers may encounter intermittent U.S. 90 lane closures, between Avalon Boulevard and Stewart Street, Tuesday, Sept. 3 through Thursday, Sept. 5 from 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for paving operations.

– Drivers may encounter intermittent U.S. 90 lane closures, between Avalon Boulevard and Stewart Street, Tuesday, Sept. 3 through Thursday, Sept. 5 from 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for paving operations. U.S. 98 Widening from Bayshore Road to Portside Drive – Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts:\

NorthEscambia.com photo.