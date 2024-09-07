Rain Likely For Saturday, Moderate Weekend Temps

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 10am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 10am and 4pm. Cloudy, with a high near 77. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. East wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.