Rain Chances Increasing, Milder Temps Later This Week

September 3, 2024

North Escambia residents can expect a mix of sunshine and scattered thunderstorms this week. While temperatures will remain warm, a noticeable cooling trend is expected late in the week.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 1pm and 4pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 81. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 1am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. North wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 86.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 87.

