Possibly Heavy Rain On Friday; Friday Night Football May Be Wet

Our forecast calls for a wet Friday, with possibly heavy rain. And a heads up if you are headed out to Friday night football…there is a high chance of rain tonight.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 74. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 67. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. North wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. East wind around 10 mph.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.