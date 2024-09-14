New National Chain ‘Dutch Bros’ Coffee Shop Opens On West Nine Mile Road
September 14, 2024
The national coffee chain Dutch Bros. opened Friday morning on West Nine Mile Road.
The drive-thru store is located at 523 West Nine Mile Road, at the corner of West Nine Road and Untriner Avenue, in front of the Home Depot. Throughout the day Friday, a lengthy line of customers snaked through the Home Depot parking lot.
Dutch Brothers is a publicly held drive-through coffee chain headquartered in Oregon. There are currently about hundreds of franchise locations, most in the western United States.
The store will be open Friday and Saturday from 5 a.m. until 11 p.m., and from 5 a.m. until 10 pm. Sunday through Thursday.
Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
