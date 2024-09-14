New National Chain ‘Dutch Bros’ Coffee Shop Opens On West Nine Mile Road

September 14, 2024

The national coffee chain Dutch Bros. opened Friday morning on West Nine Mile Road.

The drive-thru store is located at 523 West Nine Mile Road, at the corner of West Nine Road and Untriner Avenue, in front of the Home Depot. Throughout the day Friday, a lengthy line of customers snaked through the Home Depot parking lot.

Dutch Brothers is a publicly held drive-through coffee chain headquartered in Oregon. There are currently about hundreds of franchise locations, most in the western United States.

The store will be open Friday and Saturday from 5 a.m. until 11 p.m., and from 5 a.m. until 10 pm. Sunday through Thursday.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 