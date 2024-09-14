New National Chain ‘Dutch Bros’ Coffee Shop Opens On West Nine Mile Road

The national coffee chain Dutch Bros. opened Friday morning on West Nine Mile Road.

The drive-thru store is located at 523 West Nine Mile Road, at the corner of West Nine Road and Untriner Avenue, in front of the Home Depot. Throughout the day Friday, a lengthy line of customers snaked through the Home Depot parking lot.

Dutch Brothers is a publicly held drive-through coffee chain headquartered in Oregon. There are currently about hundreds of franchise locations, most in the western United States.

The store will be open Friday and Saturday from 5 a.m. until 11 p.m., and from 5 a.m. until 10 pm. Sunday through Thursday.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.