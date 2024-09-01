Mostly Sunny, Sligh Chance Of Sunday Showers

September 1, 2024

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind.

Labor Day: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: A chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 84. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Wednesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 84. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.

