Morning Showers And Storms, Windy

Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 10am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 10am and 1pm. High near 82. Breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 86. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Calm wind.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 85.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 86.